Toronto police are looking for three men after an ATM was stolen at a laundromat near the Mount Dennis neighbourhood last week.

The incident happened in the area of Jane Street and Lambton Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on May 26.

Police said three men in their 20s arrived in a vehicle and broke into a laundry facility.

Two of them entered the establishment and allegedly took an ATM. Police said the suspects then loaded it into their vehicle, described as a silver Mercedes SUV with no plates and a rosary hanging from the rearview mirror, and drove away.

On Wednesday afternoon, police released a portion of a surveillance video of the incident, showing two suspects armed with tools trying to open a coin machine inside the laundromat.

The first suspect, police said, was wearing white running shoes with a black label, dark navy blue track pants with a white “Hollister” logo at the knee, a dark navy blue sweatshirt with a hood and distinctive logo, a black surgical mask, grey gloves and a black baseball hat with a Hockey Canada logo.

Police said the second suspect donned black running shoes, grey track pants, a dark navy blue sweatshirt with a Calvin Klein logo and the hood up, a white surgical mask, white gloves on the left hand and an orange glove on the right hand.

Meanwhile, the third suspect was wearing a dark baseball cap with a Hockey Canada logo, a black surgical mask, a black sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the left chest, black sweat pants with a white Nike logo on the left pocket, black Nike shoes with white label and soles, and a white glove on the right hand.

Police are asking one with information to contact them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).