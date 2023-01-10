Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service are searching for three suspects after a bank was robbed on Monday morning in Bowmanville.

Officers were called to the TD Canada Trust bank on Longworth Avenue just after 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

Police say that two male suspects entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that made demands for cash, while a female suspect held the door.

The three suspects then allegedly fled northbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they searched the area but did not immediately locate any of the suspects.

The two male suspects are described as being in their early twenties with small builds, wearing dark, hooded sweaters.

The female suspect is also described as being in her early twenties with a small build, wearing a black winter jacket with a fur collar.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355, Robbery@drps.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously.