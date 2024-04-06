Three people have been taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, following a Saturday morning collision in Mississauga according to EMS.

Police say that the collision happened in the area of Derry and Argentia roads just before 9 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

According to Peel paramedics, two women are in life-threatening condition as a result of the crash and a third person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear their age or gender at this time.

This follows a collision that happened last month in the same area that left two people seriously injured.

The intersection is currently closed in all directions while crews attend the scene.