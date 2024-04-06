3 taken to hospital, 2 in life-threatening condition following Mississauga crash: EMS
Police on scene of a two-vehicle collision in the Argentia and Derry roads area that sent three to hospital on April 6, 2024. (David Ritchie / CP24)
Published Saturday, April 6, 2024 10:23AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 6, 2024 11:17AM EDT
Three people have been taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, following a Saturday morning collision in Mississauga according to EMS.
Police say that the collision happened in the area of Derry and Argentia roads just before 9 a.m. and involved two vehicles.
According to Peel paramedics, two women are in life-threatening condition as a result of the crash and a third person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear their age or gender at this time.
This follows a collision that happened last month in the same area that left two people seriously injured.
The intersection is currently closed in all directions while crews attend the scene.