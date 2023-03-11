Three teenagers are each facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly robbing six currency exchange shops in Peel Region at gunpoint.

Peel police said the robberies occurred between Mar. 2 and Mar. 9.

“The suspects targeted currency in these robberies and escaped using a stolen vehicle,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police said officers intercepted the suspects on Mar. 9 after another brazen armed robbery at a currency exchange shop in Brampton.

A high-risk vehicle stop was conducted, resulting in the suspects being arrested. Police said a loaded .40 calibre handgun was also recovered during the operation.

They added that items related to the robberies were seized when they executed multiple search warrants on several residences.

The suspects, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, have been charged with 18 offences, including six counts of robbery with a firearm and seven counts of wearing a disguise with intent.

Police said further charges may be laid as the investigation continues.

“Incredible work and coordination by our Robbery investigators and Tactical Unit in order to apprehend these culprits in the act of committing another violent incident. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our members, the community is a safer place with another firearm taken off the streets and those responsible before the courts,” Asst. Sup. Sean Brennan said in a statement included in Saturday’s release.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.