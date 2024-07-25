3-vehicle collision in Etobicoke leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision at Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard in Toronto on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Chopper 24)
Published Thursday, July 25, 2024 4:27PM EDT
A man has been critically injured in a three-vehicle collision in north Etobicoke.
Toronto police say it happened at the intersection of Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard, west of Highway 27, at 3:30 p.m.
A man in his 30s has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown. Police say all drivers involved remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.