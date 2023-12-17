3-vehicle collision on the QEW seriously injures 1 person: OPP
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)
Published Sunday, December 17, 2023 10:18AM EST
A three-vehicle collision sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The collision happened on the Queen Elizabeth Way near the Burlington Skyway on Sunday.
Officers said one other person suffered minor injuries.
No details about what caused the accident were provided.
Police warn drivers to expect delays in the area until “resources are clear.”