One person is facing charges after six people were taken to hospital, including two children, in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Toronto late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound collector lanes of the busy highway, west of Avenue Road, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported five people from the collision. One adult patient was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition, while four others were taken to a local hospital to be assessed. Two of those patients were kids, paramedics said.

The crash shut down the westbound collector lanes for several hours between Avenue and Allen roads. Those lanes, as well as the surrounding ramps have since reopened.

OPP said a 39-year-old man from Toronto who was driving one of the vehicles is now facing a careless driving charge, as well as a charge for driving while prohibited under the criminal code. His vehicle has been impounded for 45 days and he is scheduled to make a court appearance to face the charges at a later date, police said.