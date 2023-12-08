3-year-old Yorkie mix stolen during break-and-enter in Mimico: police
Juju, a 3-year-old Yorkie mix, was stolen during a break-and-enter in Mimico, police say.
Published Friday, December 8, 2023 3:56PM EST
Toronto police are searching for a three-year-old dog that was stolen during a break-and-enter in Mimico on Wednesday.
Police said the incident occurred in the area of Station Road and Stanley Avenue, east of Royal York Road.
The dog, a Yorkie mix with a curly tail, is named Juju.
It is unclear if there were other items taken during the break-and-enter.
No suspect information has been released.
Police are asking anyone who has seen the dog to contact them at 416-808-2222.