Toronto police are searching for a three-year-old dog who may have been stolen during a break-and-enter in Mimico early Thursday morning.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Station Road and Stanley Avenue, east of Royal York Road.

An unknown number of suspects allegedly gained entry to a home and stole several pieces of jewelry. They later fled.

Police said a beige Yorkshire Terrier named Juju was either stolen or ran away during the break-in.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the dog to contact them at 416-808-2222.