

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man has died in hospital after a shooting in North York, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police said they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed by friends to a local hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition. Police said he was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

There are reportedly multiple shooters who have fled the scene, investigators said.

Descriptions of the suspects have not been released.