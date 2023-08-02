A 30-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Pickering on Tuesday night.

Police said the collision occurred near Taunton Road and Sapphire Drive at around 9 p.m.

According to police, the motorcycle was heading east on Taunton Road when a westbound Nissan sedan made a left-hand turn into the path of the motorcycle.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Whitby, was pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and has cooperated with the police investigation, police said.

“Members of the DRPS Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene to conduct an investigation. The roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected,” a news release from Durham Regional Police read.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Det.-Const. Kollaard at 905-579-1520, ext. 5267.