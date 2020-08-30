

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police have charged a 32-year-old man who they believe hit a woman in the head while on board a crowded TTC bus in North York in February.

The incident happened near Finch station at around 8:20 p.m. on February 4.

Police allege a woman was on board a TTC bus when for unknown reasons, a man violently struck her on the side of her head.

The man then fled the bus in an unknown direction.

Earlier this month, police released a surveillance camera footage of the man.

Police said the suspect, who has been identified as Toronto resident Joshua Boyer, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in a court in October.