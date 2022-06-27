Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a motorcycle collision in Markham on Sunday afternoon that left a 34-year-old man dead.

York Regional Police said they were called to a parking lot on Markham Road, north of Highway 407, around 5:30 p.m. for a collision involving a red Ducati Multistrada motorcycle.

A motorcyclist lost control and collided with a curb, police said. As a result, he was ejected from his vehicle.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

They ask anyone who has not spoken to investigators and may have information on the collision to call the Major Collision unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.