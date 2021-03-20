A 34-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a highway wall in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the South Service Road and Cormack Crescent area around 9:45 p.m.

Peel paramedics said a vehicle was travelling north on Cormack Crescent when, for unknown reasons, it crashed into a noise barrier.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Peel police's Major Collision Bureau is investigating the cause of the crash.