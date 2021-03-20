34-year-old man dead after vehicle crashes into highway wall in Mississauga
Published Saturday, March 20, 2021 10:31PM EDT
A 34-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a highway wall in Mississauga Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the South Service Road and Cormack Crescent area around 9:45 p.m.
Peel paramedics said a vehicle was travelling north on Cormack Crescent when, for unknown reasons, it crashed into a noise barrier.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
Peel police's Major Collision Bureau is investigating the cause of the crash.