A Toronto man is facing several charges in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Toronto police said they executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West on Feb. 2022 as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that an individual lured children online in regards to making child pornography.

Officers located an unknown quantity of child abuse material during the search, police said.

As a result, police have arrested 34-year-old Trevin Asantarajah. He has been charged with two counts of luring a child, two counts of making child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police released an image of Asantarajah on Wednesday as they believe there may be more victims.

They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).