A 37-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle and an SUV collided in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Kipling Avenue and Jutland Road area before 3:30 p.m. for a collision.

Police say the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Tucson, a 17-year-old boy, was making a left turn from a gas station when he collided with a 37-year-old man riding a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Services Unit is investigating the collision.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).