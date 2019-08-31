

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 39-year-old man is dead after a shooting in an industrial part of Brampton overnight.

Police say that the victim was shot on the roadway in front of an address near Hale and Bramsteele roads just before 5 a.m.

He was located with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.The victim has been identified by police as Brampton-resident Duane Williams.

“We do not have any suspect information at this time so we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact the homicide bureau,” Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 at the scene. “It is all up in the air right now.”

The area where the shooting took place is predominantly industrial with a number of auto parts and auto body shops in the immediate vicinity.

Patten said that she is aware of the existence of an illegal after-hours club in the area but she said that there is no indication that it is related to the shooting at this time.

She said that homicide detectives are currently on scene and will be canvassing the surrounding area for witnesses and possible surveillance camera footage.

“Right now we have a pretty big perimeter here on Hale Road where our forensic identification services are conducting their investigation. We do have a command posts set up and our homicide investigators will be canvassing the area for any witnesses or surveillance video,” she said.

It is unclear how many suspects are involved in the shooting at this point.

Speaking with CP24 on Saturday morning, one man who works in the area expressed shock to see such violence on a street that he said is otherwise pretty quiet.

“It is kind of scary to think about that kind of stuff going on in this neighbourhood,” he said. “I just work down the street and walk to and from work so to hear of that stuff going on it is a little frightening.”