Toronto police have released the identity of a man wanted in a hit-and-run in Scarborough earlier this week that left an elderly pedestrian dead.

On the evening of Dec. 12, an 82-year-old man was crossing Sheppard Avenue East near Allanford Road when an SUV struck him, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the area following the collision, police said. The SUV, a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, was located on Tuesday, but the driver remained outstanding.

Police identified the driver Wednesday as 39-year-old Faisal Kaleem Aslam, also known as Faisal Muhammad and Faisal Aslam Kaleem.

He is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident causing death. He is described as five-foot-eight with a slight to medium build, shoulder-length straight hair and a grey and black beard.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).