

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Since the implementation of the King Street pilot project, 4,600 tickets have been issued to drivers in the area, Toronto police said Friday.

The pilot project only allows vehicles, except TTC and emergency vehicles, to travel one block along King Street between Jarvis and Bathurst streets before drivers are forced to make a right-hand turn. The project is scheduled for one year and began on Nov. 12, 2017.

After receiving “multiple requests,” Toronto police released data on Friday regarding the pilot project.

Their data shows that 3,163 tickets were issued to drivers along that stretch of King Street for “proceeding contrary to a sign at an intersection.” Police said 1,061 tickets were issued for other unspecific offences and 395 tickets were also issued for disobeying signs in the area.

Fines for infractions begin at $110 and also come with two demerit points upon conviction, police said after the pilot’s launch.

Officers said they will continue to monitor the area as the pilot project continues.

Popularity of the pilot project among Torontonians has declined since its launch.

Back in February 2018, a Forum Research poll that surveyed 977 randomly selected residents found that 42 per cent of respondents either strongly or somewhat approved of the pilot and 29 per cent of respondents strongly or somewhat disapprove of it.

When the pilot was implemented, a poll at the time showed that 51 per cent of respondents either strongly or somewhat approved of the pilot and 23 per cent of respondents indicated that they strongly or somewhat disapproved of it.

The February 2018 poll is considered to be accurate within three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.