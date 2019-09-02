

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto fire battlled a four-alarm blaze broke out in a home in North York.

Toronto fire said they were called around just after 9 p.m. for reports of a fire in a residence on Altamont Road, just west of Yonge St. and Finch Avenue.

The home is reportedly vacant and under construction.

Viewer images show heavy smoke billowing out of the house.

After an hour later, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted that the "main body of the 4th alarm fire on Altamont Road has been knocked down."

Pegg added that crews will continue to be at the scene for several hours.

No reported injuries at this time.

Fire investigators have been notified.

Altamont Road is closed in both directions from Finch to Hendon avenues.