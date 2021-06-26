Four Canadian citizens “linked” to the Florida condominium tower that collapsed earlier this week remain unaccounted for, the consul general of Canada in Miami said Saturday.

Susan Harper said in a statement to CTV News that three of the Canadians are members of one family while the fourth is a member of another multinational household.

“We are in contact with family members related to those households to provide support, as they deal with this terrible situation,” Harper said.

Global Affairs Canada said in a separate statement that consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

The 12-storey building in Surfside, Fla., collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. On Saturday, authorities said they found a body in the rubble, raising the death toll to five. Meanwhile, 156 people remain missing as the search for survivors continues.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, but a 2018 engineering report that was made public Saturday found that the building had “major structural damage” to the concrete slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

Several other countries, including Israel, Argentina and Venezuela, are also reporting that some of their citizens who lived in the building remain unaccounted for.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was shocked and saddened by the incident.

“To those who have lost a loved one, to those who have been injured, and to those who are waiting for news about someone who is still missing: know that you are in our thoughts, and Canadians are here for you,” Trudeau tweeted.

- with files from The Associated Press