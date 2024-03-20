Police in York Region charged four men and allegedly seized almost 40 kilograms of illicit drugs along with weapons and ammo following a series of raids in the Greater Toronto Area.

Led by York Regional Police’s Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit, the investigation targeted an organized group of suspected drug traffickers. It ran from January to March.

Police said that they recovered two kilograms of cocaine, 34 kilograms of cannabis, 263 grams of MDMA, and 900 millilitres of codeine as well as a loaded hand gun with additional ammunition, two conducted energy weapons, and brass knuckles.

Toronto residents Jack Holman, 22, and Alexander Khatra, 27, along with 28-year-old Ragavan Ravinthiran, of Whitby, and 18-year-old Noah Bozzo, of Richmond Hill, were arrested after police executed search warrants at five homes in Toronto and in York and Durham regions.

Investigators said that at the time of his arrest, Holman was on a judicial release order with conditions to remain in his residence at all times. They also noted that following Ravinthiran’s arrest, it was discovered that he was on a firearms prohibition order.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YPR’s Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit at 1- 866-894-5423, ext. 7817, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.