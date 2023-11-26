Four teens from the Greater Toronto Area along with a woman from Huntsville are dead following a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night.

Police say the crash occurred on Highway 60, near Hidden Valley Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m.

The collision happened between the drivers of a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV.

Police say four teenagers between the age of 15 and 17 were inside the the Mercedes The teens, who were from North York and Richmond Hill, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old woman from Huntsville was driving the Ford SUV. She was transported to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Highway 60 was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.