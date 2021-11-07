Four people were hospitalized after seven vehicles collided in the city’s west end Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said the crash happened at the intersection of Dupont and Dufferin streets just before 4:30 p.m.

Two people, including one woman, were transported to hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Toronto police said that one of the drivers involved in the seven-vehicle crash fled the scene.

They have not released a vehicle description.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.