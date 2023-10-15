Four people are in custody after allegedly attempting to flee the scene of a serious crash in Brampton early Sunday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 1:17 a.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard.

According to police, one driver was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries following the crash.

Police said four males tried to flee from the scene on foot are now in custody but investigators have not said what charges they are facing.

Bramalea Road is closed from Knightsbridge Road to Balmoral Drive and Clark Boulevard is closed from Kings Cross Road to Edenborough Drive for the investigation, police said.