Four people are in custody and residents have been told to shelter in place in Wainfleet, Ont., as police search for a fifth suspect after a residential 'shooting incident' Monday.

Police said they received a report of a shooting incident at 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Investigators allege that five unknown men armed with firearms approached a residence and at least one shot was fired before the suspects fled the area. No injuries have been reported.

Police said they have four suspects in custody and are asking people to avoid the area and for local residents to shelter in place while they continue to search for the remaining suspect.

The Ontario Provincial Police, along with a helicopter, have been called in for assistance, they said.

“This is a developing investigation,” the statement said. “We will release more details when we can.”

