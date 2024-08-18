There’s a large police presence in Toronto’s Regent Park area following a hit-and-run crash involving a TTC streetcar and another vehicle.

The collision happened late Sunday afternoon near Gerrard and Parliament streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, a driver crashed into a TTC streetcar before hitting another vehicle head on.

The four occupants of that vehicle then fled the scene on foot, they said.

It is not known at this point if anyone was injured.

Two people are in police custody.