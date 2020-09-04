4 people, including 2 teens, found dead inside Oshawa home after shooting: police
Four people were found dead inside a home in Oshawa after a shooting early this morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 5:14AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 5:25AM EDT
Four people, including two teens, are dead following a shooting inside a home in Oshawa early this morning.
Officers were called to a home on Parklane Avenue in Oshawa at around 1:20 after receiving "numerous calls" for shots fired inside a home, Const. George Tudos told reporters at the scene on Friday morning.
Responding officers also arrived to hear gunshots coming from a residence on the street.
When they entered the house, they discovered four people dead inside, Tudos said.
A woman suffering from a gunshot wound was also found inside the home and was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Tudos said police believe one of the people found dead in the home is the suspect in the shooting and there are no suspects outstanding.
