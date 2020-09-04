Four people, including two teens, are dead following a shooting inside a home in Oshawa early this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Parklane Avenue in Oshawa at around 1:20 after receiving "numerous calls" for shots fired inside a home, Const. George Tudos told reporters at the scene on Friday morning.

Responding officers also arrived to hear gunshots coming from a residence on the street.

When they entered the house, they discovered four people dead inside, Tudos said.

A woman suffering from a gunshot wound was also found inside the home and was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Tudos said police believe one of the people found dead in the home is the suspect in the shooting and there are no suspects outstanding.

More to come...