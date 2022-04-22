Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who allegedly broke into a vehicle in Scarborough earlier this month and stole items worth thousands.

The theft happened on April 5, just after 3:30 a.m., in the area of Birchmount Road and Hungtingwood Drive, south of Finch Avenue East.

Police said security cameras in the area captured four individuals roaming the neighbourhood and checking unlocked vehicles.

In one of the videos released by police, it shows one of the four people checking a vehicle parked in a driveway and finding it unlocked. They are then seen going through the things inside the vehicle.

Police said the items stolen are valued at over $8,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).