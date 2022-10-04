4 people taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, October 4, 2022 7:13PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 4, 2022 9:22PM EDT
Four people have been taken to hospital, including one in critical condition, following a collision in Scarborough Tuesday.
The incident happened at the intersection of Markham Road and Finch Avenue East just before 6:00 p.m. and involved three vehicles, police say.
A 24-year-old woman was driving a grey Nissan Rouge east on Finch Avenue East, police say, when she struck a northbound yellow Kia Soul at the intersection.
As a result of that collision, a southbound Mazda CX5 was also struck.
Police say a 37-year-old woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
They add that three others were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).