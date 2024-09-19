A collision involving four vehicles in midtown Toronto sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, police say.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Mt. Pleasant and Millwood roads, just north of Davisville Avenue.

Paramedics told CP24 they brought a young adult man to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Officers did not provide details of what caused the collision but noted the driver remained on scene.

Police urge drivers to consider alternate routes at this time.