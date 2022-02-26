Two Waterloo police officers are in hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in Cambridge Saturday morning that also left two other officers and a dog injured.

Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle collision just before 11 a.m. in the area of Simcoe Street and Ainslie Street North.

When officers arrived, they "observed the male driver acting erratically," police said.

The driver became involved in an altercation with police while attempting to arrest him, and two officers were stabbed.

Police then deployed a conducted energy weapon and subsequently apprehended the driver.

One of the officers stabbed was transported to a local hospital, while the other was sent to a hospital outside of the region.

Police said the driver also attempted to stab a third officer and bit another. Both sustained minor injuries.

The driver, a 26-year-old Cambridge man, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, assault, dangerous driving and seven counts of breaching release orders.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital to be assessed, police said.

"I am incredibly proud of the courage and bravery of these officers for the quick actions they took to apprehend an individual who posed a great risk, not only to our officers, but to the community," Waterloo police Chief Bryan Larkin said in a statement.

"We are grateful that the officers are expected to make a full recovery."

Police said officers also shot the suspect's dog after it became aggressive during the arrest. The canine, police said, received veterinary care and is expected to survive.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.