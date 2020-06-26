A 40-year-old woman has been charged after a baby was left in a hot vehicle in Innisfil on Friday afternoon.

South Simcoe Police said they were called by concerned citizens who found an unattended baby locked inside a vehicle at a plaza parking lot on Innisfil Beach Road at around 12:50 p.m.

"The one-month-old boy was crying and appeared to be in distress," police said in a news release.

According to police, the citizens broke the vehicle's window and opened the door to rescue the child.

The baby was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

According to Environment Canada, the outside temperature at the time was 25 C.

Police said an Innisfil woman was arrested at the scene and was charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

She was released with a future court date.

The name of the woman is not being released to protect the child's identity.

Police are reminding people not to leave anyone unattended in a vehicle during the summer.

"Temperatures inside a vehicle can quickly become much hotter than the temperature outside even if the windows are opened slightly," police said.

"The situation could be deadly."