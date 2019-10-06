

The Canadian Press





KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. - Provincial police say a man has died after he was hit by a car in central Ontario on Saturday.

Police say they were called to a crash in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., shortly before 8:30 p.m. and found a man had been struck by a car.

They say the 41-year-old died at the scene.

Police closed the road for several hours and continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

An autopsy is set to take place in Toronto.