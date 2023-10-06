42-year-old E-bike rider fatally hit on highway ramp near Toronto
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
Published Friday, October 6, 2023 8:56PM EDT
A 42-year-old E-bike rider was fatally hit by a pickup truck on a highway ramp in Markham on Friday night.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the female was struck on the southbound McCowan Road ramp to Highway 407 at 7 p.m.
The on-ramp from McCowan Road southbound to Highway 407 westbound is closed with officers warning of a lengthy closure expected.
The OPP is asking for witnesses of the collision to get in contact.
More information to come.