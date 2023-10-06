A 42-year-old E-bike rider was fatally hit by a pickup truck on a highway ramp in Markham on Friday night.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the female was struck on the southbound McCowan Road ramp to Highway 407 at 7 p.m.

The on-ramp from McCowan Road southbound to Highway 407 westbound is closed with officers warning of a lengthy closure expected.

The OPP is asking for witnesses of the collision to get in contact.

More information to come.