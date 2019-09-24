42-year-old man injured after a shooting in Oshawa
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (file)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:36PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:46PM EDT
A 42-year-old man has been injured after a shooting in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police say they located the man with a gunshot wound in the leg near Whiting Avenue.
He has been taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said two suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle.