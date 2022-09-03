A 44-year-old man is dead after an electric bicycle and a van collided in North York on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Cornelius Parkway, east of Keele Street, shortly after 9 p.m. for a crash.

Police said a white GMC van travelling west on Wilson Avenue turned left into the path of an eastbound red e-bike, resulting in a collision.

Officers arrived to locate the ride of the e-bike suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Traffic Services officers continue to investigate the collision. They ask anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).