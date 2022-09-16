Six people have been charged in connection with 21 commercial store thefts across York Region.

Police say an investigation began in November 2021 following a series of hardware store theft in the area.

According to investigators, officers were able to identify four suspects and took them into custody on Sept. 13 as they were attempting to steal nearly $6,000 in smoke detectors from a store in Barrie, Ont. Cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were confiscated upon their arrest, police said.

The following day police executed a search warrant on a Toronto residence and took two additional suspects in custody.

"A large number of stolen items were recovered, including a stolen U-Haul van with keys, power tools, Moen faucets and other household accessories, worth approximately $15,000," police said in a news release issued Friday.

"Five grams of heroin and two grams of cocaine were also seized."

In total, 21 incidents have been connected to the six suspects. Investigators say more than $21,000 in merchandise was allegedly stolen.

Police also say they believe some of the stolen merchandise may be linked to thefts in the regions of Peel, Halton, Durham and Toronto.

Forty-seven charges have been laid in total, including fraud over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime of $5,000, dangerous driving, and a slew of drug-related offences.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.