

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 46-year-old man was critically injured after being stabbed outside his Brampton home on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a residence near Bear Run Road and Elbern Markell Drive, south of Williams Parkway, at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Const. Akhil Mooken said the victim was stabbed by three individuals wearing masks in the driveway of his home.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, he said.

When officers arrived, the man was found suffering from a single stab wound, Mooken said.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Mooken said they received the 911 call from the other residents of the home after the victim went inside and asked for help.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information to call them or Crime Stoppers.