Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 47-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in April while he was working as a Personal Support Worker (PSW).

The assault took place at an undisclosed location in Hamilton, police say. No other information about the incident has been provided.

On Monday, investigators identified the suspect as Ogaga Owharosighe, of Hamilton, and charged him with one count of sexual assault. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact investigators.

“If you have any information that you believe could assist police with this investigation you are asked to contact Detective Constable Shannon McLean of the Sex Crimes Unit at 905-546-4614 or the Sex Crimes Unit non-emergency line at 905-540-5553,” police said in a press release.

“We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice when and how they report an incident.”

Anonymous information can also be left with Crime Stoppers.