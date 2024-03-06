The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from King Township.

In a statement posted on X Wednesday evening, Mayor Steve Pellegrini said his town is mourning the loss of Rimma Dotsenko, her husband Victor and their three children.

"This is a heartbreaking and devastating loss for our tight-knit community," Pellegrini said, extending his condolences to the Dotsenko family on behalf of King Township.

"While we await for further updates from the ongoing investigation, our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time."

The single-engine plane crashed alongside Interstate 40 west of downtown Nashville on Monday evening, killing the pilot and the four passengers aboard.

The plane was based at the Brampton Flight Centre, owned and operated by the Brampton Flying Club, said its general manager, Allan Paige.

He could not say whether the plane took off from there, however, as the airport is uncontrolled and does not have flight records.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but according to a recording of radio transmissions, the pilot informed air traffic controllers that his engine had shut down, that he had overflown John C. Tune airport at 2,500 feet (762 metres) and had circled around in an attempt to land.

Air traffic controllers then cleared runway two at the airport and urged him to glide the plane down. But the plane had already descended to 1,600 feet (488 metres) by then, he said.

"I'm too far away. I'm not going to make it," the pilot said.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement that it was aware of reports of the deaths of five Canadians in Tennessee and officials are in contact with local authorities and providing consular assistance to the family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. Our thoughts are with their families and their loved ones," Global Affairs said.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press