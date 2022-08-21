An evacuation is underway in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a five-car collision caused a gas leak in the area Sunday morning.

It happened at approximately 9:19 a.m. near Old Weston Road and Rockwell Avenue, just north of St. Clair Avenue West, in the city's Stockyards District.

Police said at least two vehicles crashed into a nearby home following the five-car collision and struck a gas meter.

Gas is confirmed to be leaking in the area and police are in the process of evacuating several nearby homes.

One driver fled the scene of the crash on foot, police said.

The area is closed as officers investigate and search for the driver.

No injuries have been reported and crews are headed to the scene to repair the leak.

This is a developing story. More to come.