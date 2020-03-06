5 correctional officers charged in alleged assault of inmate at Toronto South Detention Centre
The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. The facility is slated to open this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 3:45PM EST
Five correctional officers are facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of an inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre last year.
According to Toronto police, a prisoner at the Etobicoke facility was assaulted by six correction officers in December.
Details about what injuries the victim sustained have not been released by investigators.
Police have not confirmed when an investigation into the incident was launched but in a news release issued Friday, police said five men surrendered to officers at 11 Division earlier today.
They have each been charged with aggravated assault.
A sixth man is expected to be charged “at a future date,” police said.
Investigators have not released the names of the accused.