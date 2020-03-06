

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Five correctional officers are facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of an inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre last year.

According to Toronto police, a prisoner at the Etobicoke facility was assaulted by six correction officers in December.

Details about what injuries the victim sustained have not been released by investigators.

Police have not confirmed when an investigation into the incident was launched but in a news release issued Friday, police said five men surrendered to officers at 11 Division earlier today.

They have each been charged with aggravated assault.

A sixth man is expected to be charged “at a future date,” police said.

Investigators have not released the names of the accused.