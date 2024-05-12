Two men are each facing several charges after stolen watches worth an estimated $5 million were recovered during a series of raids, say Toronto police.

On Monday, On Oct. 30, 2023, at about 4:30 p.m., police were called to a robbery near Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street.

Investigators allege that two males wearing masks that disguised their identities entered a store.

They said that one of the males rang the doorbell pretending to make a delivery and forced their way inside when the victims opened the door.

One of the suspects then allegedly produced a hand gun and pointed it at the victims, who were then forced to the floor and had their hands bound with duct tape, police said.

They said that the suspects removed roughly $5 million worth of watches before fleeing the scene.

Police began an investigation and identified an additional man in connection to this incident.

On Dec. 21, 2023, the Hold Up Squad executed two Criminal Code search warrants in relation to the investigation and took a previously identified male into custody.

Police allege at that time that they also recovered some of the stolen watches.

Danial Jamil, 34, of Toronto, was charged with trafficking in property obtained by crime over, possession proceeds of crime over, and possession property obtained by crime over. He appeared in court on Feb. 8.

Investigators said that the Hold Up Squad continued its investigation and identified a second robbery suspect.

On May 9, 2024, they executed another Criminal Code search warrant in relation to the investigation and took a suspect into custody.

Police also said at that time officers allegedly recovered a quantity of the stolen watches and other items of “evidentiary” value related to the investigation.

Christian Collins, 29, of Clarington, was charged with robbery with firearm, disguise with intent, possession property obtained by crime over, possession property obtained by crime under, conspiracy to commit indictable offence, and breach conditional sentence order. He was scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.