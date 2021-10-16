A collision in Brampton Saturday evening sent five people to the hospital, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Rutherford Road South before 6:30 p.m. after two vehicles collided.

A man was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

Four others were transported to local hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The cause of the collision is unknown.