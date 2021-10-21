5-year-old child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Etobicoke
Published Thursday, October 21, 2021 5:13PM EDT
A 5-year-old child has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the city’s waterfront.
According to police, the child was struck near the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Seventh Street area of Etobicoke just after 4:30pm on Thursday.
Paramedics say they transported the child to a local pediatric hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police say.
All lanes are currently blocked due to an ongoing investigation.