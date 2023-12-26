Toronto police say five youths are in custody with charges pending after one young person was reportedly stabbed in the hand near a busy downtown intersection on Boxing Day.

Officers were called the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets shortly before 3 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

A youth was located with a minor hand injury, police said.

Five youth were subsequently taken into custody and are facing possible charges.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking any witnesses to contact investigators.

The incident happened as throngs of shoppers flocked to the downtown core seeking Boxing Day deals.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were not called to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.