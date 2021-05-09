York Region has reached a milestone in its vaccination campaign, with 50 per cent of adult residents receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials shared the achievement on Sunday in a statement posted on its website. The region also said that it has now administered more than 500,000 doses.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication of many individuals and partners who continue to advance York Region’s mass immunization plan forward as quickly as vaccine supply allows,” the statement read.

“We are making big gains in our community, and as eligibility continues to expand, we look forward to more vaccines and more great progress.”

The milestone comes as the region further expands vaccine eligibility this week. All York Region residents age 40 and older and the second group of individuals 18 years and over who cannot work from home will be able to book an appointment starting on Monday at 8:30 a.m. through the region’s own booking portal.

York Region said about 78,000 appointments will be available.

Toronto on Saturday also said it is nearing the 50 per cent milestone and expects to reach it this weekend. More than 1.3 million doses have been administered in the city as of May 8.

Last week, an additional 17,000 appointments were made available in five city-run clinics.

Officials in Peel Region are also preparing for what they say is the biggest week in its immunization effort. The region said approximately 150,000 COVID-19 shots are expected to be injected in arms this week.

On Friday, dozens of pharmacies have begun offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to anyone 18 years and older. The pharmacies are located in hot spot communities “to provide easy access to local residents,” the province said.

Ontario has administered more than 6.1 million doses to date.