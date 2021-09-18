A 50-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle and a delivery van crashed in the city's Weston neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to a collision at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road just before 2 p.m.

Sgt. Sanjay Sondhi with Traffic Services said a northbound FedEx van was making a left turn at the intersection when it collided with a motorcycle travelling south.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

When asked if speed was a factor, Sondhi said it is too early in the investigation to determine what caused the collision.

"We have a number of officers actually canvassing the whole street on Weston and Lawrence. We have located few cameras, so we'll be getting the video footage hopefully from them," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.