York Regional Police is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Phuong Tan Nguyen, wanted for two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of an Ontario couple killed in 2021.

Kristy Nguyen, 25, and Quoc Tran, 37, of Markham, Ont., went missing on Sept. 18, 2021.

Investigators have said Nguyen and Tran were killed in a targeted attack carried out the day they went missing at 111 Zenway Blvd., a commercial property in Vaughan.

Later that month, one of the couple’s bodies was recovered at Twin Creeks Landfill and Environmental Centre in Watford, Ont., located about 2.5 hours west of Toronto.

At a news conference following the discovery of the body, police announced they had arrested and charged Recaldo Liburd of Vaughan with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the investigation.

Nguyen, of Toronto, remains outstanding and is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

At the time, authorities said they were still working to recover the second body, which they believe was at the same location.

At the same news conference, police said Recaldo Liburd of Vaughan had been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the investigation.

YRP Const. Maniva Armstrong said that there is "no information to suggest there was a connection between the parties," despite one victim having the same last name as the accused.

